UPDATE: Coroner identifies body of man found behind vacant building

UPDATE MARCH11: The Clark County Coroner has identified the victim as 30-year-old Donielle Lamone Thompson from Las Vegas. Thompson's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, a homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help from the public after a man was found behind a vacant building on Tuesday with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital, police say.

Detectives say they have not identified a suspect or motive.

The police department says it received reports that a man had been shot in the area of West Cheyenne Avenue near Jones Boulevard shortly before 1:30 p.m. on March 9.

That's when arriving officers found him.

The man was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead. His identity and cause of death will be determined by the coroner's office.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.