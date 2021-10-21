Las Vegas police seek help from drivers who may have seen deadly freeway shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking drivers who were near the 215 Beltway and the Airport Connector early Monday morning to come forward with information that may help their investigation after a possible road rage incident left one person dead and another in critical condition at the hospital.

Police are asking for drivers with a dashboard camera to review the footage and say the incident may have looked like a regular crash to other drivers in the area at the time.

According to investigators, however, a shooting took place on the eastbound lanes of the 215 shortly before 2:20 a.m. on Oct. 18.

The driver of a 2016 Chrysler 200 was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene, police say. His identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

A woman riding in the same car as a passenger was taken to University Medical Center where police say she remains in critical condition but is stable. She is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

Investigators believe the two people shot were in a dispute with another vehicle at the time of the shooting, which led them to crash into the center median.

A vehicle description for the suspected shooter is not known at this time.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

