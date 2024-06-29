Las Vegas police searching for suspect after woman found dead in the road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for a suspect after woman was found dead in the road late Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of East Yuma Avenue and South Frank Street to the report of an unresponsive woman in the road.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene. Officers believed she was the victim of a homicide.

According to police, the woman had an argument with an unknown person in an SUV while on the hood of the car. The SUV then came to several abrupt stops, causing the woman to fall off and hit her head on the road, police said.

The SUV then fled the area before police arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.