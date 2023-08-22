Las Vegas police searching for outstanding suspect of a shooting Monday evening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a suspect is outstanding after a shooting Monday evening.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Highland Drive around 7:03 p.m. This is near W. Sahara Avenue and S. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm but has non-life threatening injuries.

"Detectives are currently responding and will take over the investigation," police said. "The suspect is outstanding at this time."

RTC said Highland Drive is closed from Westwood Drive thru Red Oak Avenue.

