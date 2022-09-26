Las Vegas police search for suspects from stolen Honda CR-V that injured motorcyclist

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are searching for the occupants of a stolen vehicle that hit and critically injured a motorcyclist on Friday morning.

The collision happened at 4:35 a.m. near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Sandhill Road, according to police.

Police say the suspects they seek were inside a stolen silver Honda CR-V when the motorcyclist was hit. After the collision, police say the occupants of the Honda fled the scene.

The Honda was recovered, but its occupants are still outstanding as of Monday. Police said the vehicle was possibly occupied by "two Hispanic adult males" at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information that could lead police to the suspects is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3060.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips made through CrimeStoppers may result in a cash reward if they lead directly to a felony arrest or indictment, police noted.