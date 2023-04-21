Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police say woman has been arrested following attack on elderly woman

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Battery suspect sought by police
Posted at 6:03 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 21:03:31-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman has been arrested after police say she attacked an elderly woman.

The incident happened on March 23 near Rainbow Boulevard and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

At the time, police said a 73-year-old woman had been attacked and had "substantial bodily injuries."

Police said they had identified 33-year-old Savannah Johnson as the suspect in this case.

She was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

She's being charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on a vulnerable victim/older person.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH