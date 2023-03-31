Police: Person of interest in battery case caused 73-year-old woman 'substantial bodily injuries'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are working to identify the person who injured a 73-year-old woman last week.

Police shared photos of a woman sought as a person of interest wanted for battery of the 73-year-old woman, whom police say received "substantial bodily injuries."

The crime occurred in the 2000 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard, on March 23.

"The suspect is a heavy-set Black female," according to police. They say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white pants and carrying a small pink backpack.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the person responsible is asked to contact detectives at 702-828-7347. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.