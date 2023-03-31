Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police: Person of interest in battery case caused 73-year-old woman 'substantial bodily injuries'

Battery suspect sought by police
LVMPD/KTNV
Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department want to identify the person responsible for battering a 73-year-old woman, resulting in "substantial bodily injuries."
Battery suspect sought by police
Battery suspect sought by police
Battery suspect sought by police
Battery suspect sought by police
Battery suspect sought by police
Posted at 4:39 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 19:41:27-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are working to identify the person who injured a 73-year-old woman last week.

Police shared photos of a woman sought as a person of interest wanted for battery of the 73-year-old woman, whom police say received "substantial bodily injuries."

The crime occurred in the 2000 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard, on March 23.

"The suspect is a heavy-set Black female," according to police. They say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white pants and carrying a small pink backpack.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the person responsible is asked to contact detectives at 702-828-7347. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH