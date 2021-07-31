Las Vegas police say man who died in custody fought them, banged head on car window

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a man died in their custody after they received a call about a man who had damaged a door at a hotel in the 3500 block of Paradise Road.

Police say they received the call around 5 a.m. July 28. The caller told police that a man was inside the hotel and yelling. He reportedly was not making any sense.

Police officers found the man on the property and began chasing him. They were eventually able to corner him and began trying to place him into custody. At that time, he reportedly punched a police officer in the face.

The officers used "empty hand tactics" to take him into custody and placed him in handcuffs. They also placed him in the recovery position.

Police say the man continued to kick and fight and placed hobbles on his feet.

During the transport to Clark County Detention Center, the man reportedly banged his head against the patrol car's window repeatedly.

Shortly after arriving at CCDC, it was noticed he was unresponsive. He was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased.

The incident is still under investigation.