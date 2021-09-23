Las Vegas police say man fired at officers before officer fired back in deadly downtown shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas say a man shot at officers from inside a vacant building in the downtown area before an officer fired back, hitting and killing him.

The shooting happened on Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call that two men were arguing on 11th Street near Lewis Avenue and that one of the men had a gun.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, two officers nearby went to check it out and one of the men, now identified as 30-year-old Trent Xavier Leach, ran away from them.

The officers ran after him, chasing Leach to a vacant building about a block away on 11th Street near Bridger Avenue.

That's when police say he barricaded himself inside the building. Authorities tried to negotiate with him for hours, the department says. SWAT and crisis negotiators were called in to assist.

Eventually, police say Leach started shooting at the officers from inside the building — firing a semi-automatic handgun approximately 20 times.

Police say an officer armed with a rifle, identified by the department as 41-year-old Zachary Adam, fired back one time.

Leach was shot and has died. The coroner's office will release an official cause of death.

Adam has been with the department since 2006. He is assigned to the Homeland Security Division, Special Weapons and Tactics Bureau.

Adam has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

