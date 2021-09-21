Barricade situation with armed man closes street in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say they are working a barricade situation in the downtown area Tuesday morning.

Authorities were called at around 9:20 a.m. about a person with a gun and when they arrived they saw an armed man who seemed to have been in some kind of a dispute, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers tried to make contact with him but he then ran to the 300 block of South 11th Street, near Bridger Avenue, and into a vacant building.

SWAT has since been called to the scene with Lewis Avenue closed from Maryland Parkway to 10th Street.

No injuries have been reported in the incident as police continue to attempt to make contact with the man as of Monday afternoon.