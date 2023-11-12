Las Vegas police said man died after verbal altercation, shooting in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a verbal altercation led to a shooting Saturday night, and killed a man.

Police said a report of a shooting came in around 11:21 p.m. in the 5200 block of Silverheart Avenue near Charleston and Nellis.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical responded and said the man died at the scene.

Police said the suspect fled before police arrived. Investigation revealed that the suspect, who is currently unknown, and the man were in a verbal altercation.

"The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office," police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.