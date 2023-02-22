Las Vegas police release video from January shooting that left one dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have released a video of a fatal January shooting in the southeastern valley in an effort to find more information about the incident.

Shooting in Apartment Complex Leaves One Dead

According to an incident report, LVMPD received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on Jan. 9, at approximately 2:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Topaz Street. Responding officers were directed to a flood channel behind the complex where they located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, though preliminary information indicates the victim was shot near the rear of the complex by an unidentified suspect.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man found shot in flood channel behind Las Vegas apartment complex

If anyone has additional video, photos or recalls any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.