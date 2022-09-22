Las Vegas police on scene of stabbing near Desert Springs Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV confirmed with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that a stabbing has occurred near a local hospital Wednesday evening.

The location of the stabbing occurred on Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue.

Police said that the stabbing is not fatal at this time, and that the victim is at a local hospital.

#BREAKING: A stabbing has closed Flamingo in front of Desert Springs Hospital.

According to our journalist on scene, Sean DeLancey says Flamingo Road is back open after traffic was being directed to Bruce Street.