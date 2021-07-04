Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police officer shot near Allegiant Stadium after concert Saturday night

Another officer suffered minior injuries
items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 12:25:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At approximately 1:33 a.m. July 4, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were working a concert at Allegiant Stadium in the 3300 block of Al Davis Way when they responded to a disturbance incident involving a male.

The officers took the male into custody and began to escort him to a security office. During this time, a struggle ensued and the suspect was able to gain access to an officer’s weapon.

The man fired the weapon, striking an officer.

The officer was transported to UMC Trauma to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A second officer was treated at University Medical Center for minor injuries sustained during the struggle.

Other officers were able to safely control the man without using deadly force, and he was transported to UMC to be evaluated due to his erratic behavior. This is an ongoing investigation.

Allegiant hosted its first concert on Saturday night featuring Illenium.

WATCH THE PRESS BRIEFING

On June 28, LVMPD learned that a person was making threats on social media that involved the Illenium concert at Allegiant Stadium and another concert in downtown Las Vegas.

No threats were made towards the venues, only towards the other social media users, detectives say.

That person was later arrested.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH