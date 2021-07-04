Las Vegas police officer shot near Allegiant Stadium after concert Saturday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At approximately 1:33 a.m. July 4, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were working a concert at Allegiant Stadium in the 3300 block of Al Davis Way when they responded to a disturbance incident involving a male.

The officers took the male into custody and began to escort him to a security office. During this time, a struggle ensued and the suspect was able to gain access to an officer’s weapon.

The man fired the weapon, striking an officer.

The officer was transported to UMC Trauma to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A second officer was treated at University Medical Center for minor injuries sustained during the struggle.

Other officers were able to safely control the man without using deadly force, and he was transported to UMC to be evaluated due to his erratic behavior. This is an ongoing investigation.

Allegiant hosted its first concert on Saturday night featuring Illenium.

WATCH THE PRESS BRIEFING



On June 28, LVMPD learned that a person was making threats on social media that involved the Illenium concert at Allegiant Stadium and another concert in downtown Las Vegas.

No threats were made towards the venues, only towards the other social media users, detectives say.

That person was later arrested.

