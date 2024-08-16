Watch Now
Las Vegas police officer arrested for felony child abuse

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, NV as seen in September 2020
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer who worked at the Clark County Detention Center found himself being booked into jail this week.

On Thursday, Officer Brandon Pierce was arrested and booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for felony child abuse, LVMPD announced in a news release on Friday.

Metro officials note that Pierce has been employed with the department since 2023 and was assigned to the South Tower Bureau of the Detention Services Division.

He will be placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending further investigation into the charge, police stated in their release.

