Las Vegas Police: Man shot, killed near Spring Mountain and Buffalo

Posted at 1:11 PM, Sep 10, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after police found him inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, they received a call on Saturday night at 9:46 p.m. about a possible shooting in the 7800 block of Rainshower Drive. That's near Spring Mountain Road and South Buffalo Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle and he had been shot. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Police is asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward. You can contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

