Las Vegas police: Man arrested after threatening family members with knife

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested after barricading himself inside a home on Monday morning.

This happened just after 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of N. Sandhill Road, in the eastern part of the valley.

Las Vegas police say they received reports that a man was threatening family members with a knife.

When officers arrived, the man refused to leave the home.

SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and were able to successfully take the man into custody.

No further details have been released, as of 1 p.m.