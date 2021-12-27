Las Vegas police make arrest in deadly apartment shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide dating back to August.

Monday, detectives say 28-year-old Edward Jones was arrested on Dec. 23 for the August incident and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

Authorities say they were originally called to an apartment located in the 4800 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard, on Aug. 12 for a reported injured person.

Arriving officers were directed into an apartment and found a man suffering from apparent trauma, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Homicide detectives were then called to the scene and say the man appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.