PD: Man shot to death in east Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide scene from Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they were called to an apartment located in the 4800 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard, at around 8:35 a.m. for a reported injured person.

Arriving officers were directed into an apartment and found a man suffering from apparent trauma, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Homicide detectives were then called to the scene and say the man appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

Detectives have not identified a motive or an immediate person of interest but their investigation continues.

The Clark County coroner's office will release the man's identity and official cause of death after family has been notified.