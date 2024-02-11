Las Vegas police looking for suspect after stabbing on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing on Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday morning in the 1500 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard, which is between the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

Investigators said a man got into a fight with another man in front of the Travelers Bed and Breakfast Motel.

That's when one of them pulled out a weapon and stabbed the other person multiple times before running into the lobby. Police said the suspect then ran away from the motel before officers got to the scene.

The injured man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition and had to undergo emergency surgery.

No further details have been released, including the victim's identity or a description of the suspect, as of 1:30 p.m.