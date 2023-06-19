Las Vegas police looking for shooter who injured two men on Tropicana Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a shooter suspected of killing one man and injuring another early Sunday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard around 4:49 a.m.

Investigators said two victims were in a parking lot talking with the suspect. A few moments later, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the two men before running away from the scene. When police arrived, they found the two victims and took them to University Medical Center where one of them later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.