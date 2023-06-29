Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police looking for man accused of May shooting near Judson and Lamb

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Lamb/Judson shooter
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 19:07:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspected shooter.

This is in relation to an incident that happened on May 10th around 9 p.m. near Judson Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. Investigators said they arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The suspect was last seen driving a red lifted truck with four doors, aftermarket rims, and tinted windows. The suspect was also last seen wearing a black hat, gray shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-828-8182 or by emailing the Northeast Area Command at n15086b@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH