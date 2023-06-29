Las Vegas police looking for man accused of May shooting near Judson and Lamb

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspected shooter.

This is in relation to an incident that happened on May 10th around 9 p.m. near Judson Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. Investigators said they arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The suspect was last seen driving a red lifted truck with four doors, aftermarket rims, and tinted windows. The suspect was also last seen wearing a black hat, gray shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-828-8182 or by emailing the Northeast Area Command at n15086b@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting crimestoppersofnv.com.