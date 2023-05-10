Las Vegas police investigating second shooting Tuesday toward east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a second shooting in the valley Tuesday evening.

The report of this incident came shortly after the shooting in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue where two juveniles were shot.

Officers are on scene in the 4200 block of Pecos Road toward the east side of the valley. This is near the intersection of E. Flamingo Road and S. Pecos Road.

When police arrived, officers said they discovered a victim who had, "sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds."

"This is an ongoing investigation," police said.

KTNV is headed to the scene and will provide more information once available.