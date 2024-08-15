Las Vegas police investigating a series of robberies near high schools, one suspect apprehended

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a string of robberies that took place on Tuesday — all events happened near schools: Spring Valley High School, Valley High School, and Durango High School.

The first incident happened on Aug. 13 around 1:30 p.m.. LVMPD officers said they were notified of a robbery that happened in the 5500 block of South Rainbow Boulevard.

Then, moments later, officers said they got a second report of a robbery in the 7600 block of West Flamingo Road.

LVMPD said an hour after the second report, a third robbery was reported in the 4800 block of Burnham Avenue.

A few minutes later, police said a fourth incident was reported but nothing was taken — marking it as an attempted robbery.

The leadership at Spring Valley Area Command said they immediately began coordinating efforts to locate and arrest any suspects involved in these incidents.

WATCH | Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez provides an update on the robberies and police efforts to protect students

[FULL PRESSER] LVMPD investigating series of robberies near schools

Officers said they determined that these events were related based on suspect and vehicle descriptions. They also said this was an isolated incident.

On Wednesday around 2 p.m., officers said they found a suspicious vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used — a blue SUV. They said they then apprehended a male juvenile suspect after a short pursuit on foot near Flamingo Road and Buffalo Drive.

This is an ongoing investigation.