Las Vegas police investigate shooting at west valley hotel-casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police taped off an entrance to the Suncoast Hotel and Casino on Friday evening after reports of a shooting.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed one person was injured in a shooting in the area of Rampart Boulevard and Alta Drive at 7:37 p.m.

Police said one person was transported to an area hospital "in unknown condition." It wasn't immediately clear whether any arrests had been made in connection with the shooting.

This happened just two minutes after another reported shooting in the west valley, near Rainbow Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. Police say the two incidents are unrelated.

This is a developing story.