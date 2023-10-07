One person hospitalized after shooting in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person was injured in a shooting in the west Las Vegas Valley on Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms.

At 7:35 p.m., officers got a report that shots were fired in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, a police spokesperson told Channel 13 in an email.

Officers arriving in the area found one person with an apparent gunshot wound. The person was transported to an area hospital and was in "unknown condition" at the time of this report.

It was not immediately clear whether any arrest had been made in connection with the shooting.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.