Las Vegas police, FBI warning public about nationwide jury duty scam

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police, the FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service are all warning the public about a nationwide phone scam.

According to investigators, scam artists are calling people and claiming to be law enforcement officials.

Investigators said the calls look like they are coming from official phone numbers and in some cases, scammers are using information like names of LVMPD officials, badge numbers, and courthouse addresses.

Typically, the caller tries to intimidate the victim into paying a fine for missing jury duty, identity theft claims, or other offenses to prevent arrest.

However, law enforcement says those calls are not legitimate.

They say there are several red flags that you should look out for.



Law enforcement and government officials will never ask for your credit/debit/gift card numbers

They will never demand your bank routing and account numbers for wire transfers

They will never request Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency deposits for any purpose

They are reminding the public to never divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers

If you receive one of those phone calls, you can report it to your local FBI offices and to the Federal Trade Commission.

You can learn more about that here.

They also say you can authenticate the call by calling the clerk of the court or law enforcement agency in your area and verify the court order or other claims given by the caller.