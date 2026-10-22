Las Vegas Police discover unresponsive man while investigating unknown trouble call at apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas swarmed an apartment complex on Thursday morning.
Around 5:24 a.m. officers responded to the 6000 block of Del Rey Avenue for an unknown trouble call.
Inside an apartment they discovered an unresponsive man.
Right now detectives are considering the situation to be suspicious.
—Footage of police pulling up to the scene—
Unknown trouble call leads to discovery of unresponsive man in Las Vegas
We have a crew at the scene and will provide more details once available.
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Unknown trouble call leads to discovery of unresponsive man in Las Vegas
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