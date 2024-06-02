Las Vegas police asking for help after man found dead in vehicle near I-15, U.S. 95

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for the public's help after investigators found a man dead on Sunday morning.

Nevada State Police responded to a scene near the I-15 North HOV off-ramp to the U.S. 95 North at 3:31 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found man with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.