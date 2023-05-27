Las Vegas police arrest woman who had meth, dead snake in vehicle with mismatched license plates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is facing charges after police said they found methamphetamine, a dead snake, and mismatched license plates in her vehicle.

According to an arrest report, police pulled over Gina Scott on Wednesday night at the Motel 6 on Dean Martin Drive. The report states they pulled over a 2004 Mercedes four-door sedan that had a license plate that matched a 2014 Cadillac. When speaking with officers, police said Scott told them she did not know who the vehicle belonged to.

Officers stated they saw Wyoming license plates in the back seat of the vehicle. When going through LVMPD databases, police said the Wyoming license plate belonged on a green Mercedes sedan and that the vehicle had been involved in an incident with police just six days earlier.

On May 18, police said they attempted to pull over Scott because the Wyoming license plate didn't match the vehicle. However, they stated Scott didn't stop. Instead, police said Scott drove off near East Carey Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard.

The arrest report states Scott nearly crashed into another vehicle at Carey Avenue and Dolly Lane and also sped through a school zone while lights were flashing indicating there were children present. Officers said Scott also drove through a red light and that's when police lost sight of the vehicle. At the more recent stop, police stated that Scott told them she originally lied to officers about being in the vehicle on May 18 due to the fact the she is "looking at serving 10-12 years in prison of a case she is on probation for in Wyoming."

While searching the vehicle on Wednesday, police said Scott told them she had narcotics on her. Officers said they found a clear baggie that contained methamphetamine inside a black glasses case. Police also stated they found a brown baggie with psilocybin mushrooms.

Scott also told officers there was a dead albino milk snake that was in a clear terrarium in her trunk. According to the arrest report, Scott said the snake, named Aurora, was her "companion animal" and that she took the snake with her everywhere. She stated the vehicle does not have air conditioning and the report states the vehicle got up to 140 degrees this week.

Police said they also found several IDs in Scott's wallet that did not belong to her. When investigators asked, the report states Scott told them someone gave her the IDs at the Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery due to her attempting to get players cards.

Scott is facing several charges and her initial court appearance is scheduled for Saturday.