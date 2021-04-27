Watch
Las Vegas police arrest man they say stabbed ex-girlfriend to death

Las Vegas police arrest a man suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend after the two met up to exchange items.
Posted at 9:32 PM, Apr 26, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed the man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend on Friday has been arrested today.

Police said Friday night the woman broke up with her ex-boyfriend and met with him to return some of his belongings.

That's when police say he stabbed her to death near a store on Westcliff and Buffalo drives.

No other information about the man was released at the time of publication.

