Las Vegas police arrest man they believe killed ex-girlfriend at gas station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have released the name and mug shot of the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend during a property exchange.

40-year-old Mark Meade was taken into custody on Luna Way on April 26. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing a charge of open murder.

PREVIOUS STORY: Coroner identifies woman fatally stabbed at west Las Vegas gas station

He was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), which is a multi-jurisdictional task face staffed in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Violators Bureau.

30-year-old Kathy Irene Blanco was stabbed multiple times on April 23 at a gas station near Westcliff and Buffalo drives.

Police believe Blanco was there to bring property back to Meade after the two of them broke up.

The woman's mother was present at the time of the incident but was not injured.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Las Vegas Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521.