Las Vegas police arrest man in connection to Motel 6 fatal stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested Evanda Jones on a charge of felony open murder in connection to a stabbing death on May 7 at Motel 6 near the Las Vegas Strip.

The victim was identified by the coroner as Malisa Mays.

According to the police report, Jones says he met the victim the day before the stabbing at another motel he was staying at.

Jones discovered some of his marijuana was missing from his belongings, police say, and he went to find Mays, who was walking in the parking lot at Motel 6.

LVMPD received several 911 calls in regards to a domestic situation and police were sent to the scene.

Through witnesses and surveillance video, police say they were able to identify Jones in the stabbing.

A couple told police they witnessed Jones punching Mays and pulling her hair, hearing Mays scream, and then both went in other directions.

The police report says the couple went outside and saw a large pool of blood near where Jones and Mays were fighting and they called the police along with several Motel 6 employees.