Las Vegas police arrest man in connection to 17-year-old's murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they have arrested 28-year-old Ryk Mosley in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Noel Carbajal on April 30.

Police say Carbajal was killed and another person was injured in a late-night shootout between two groups of men near Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue.

RELATED: Coroner identifies deceased victim from late-night shootout in Las Vegas

According to new information from LVMPD, on May 28 members of the Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Mosley. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder and conspiring to commit murder.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by emailing homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.