One dead, one injured in late night shootout.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police said one person was killed and another injured in a late night shoot out between two groups of men near Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue Friday.

Lt. Ray Spencer with Metro Homicide said shot spotter identified a lot of gunfire happening near Whitney Community Center at around 11:45 p.m.

He said no one was on scene when responding officers arrived, but they found several bullet casings from different weapons in the area.

Shortly afterward, Spencer said one man was dropped off at Henderson Hospital and later transported to UMC Trauma, but that man died from his gunshot wounds.

Another man was dropped off at Sunrise Trauma with gunshot wounds as well.

Spencer said several people were detained after the shooting during a traffic stop but it wasn't clear if any of the people were involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Metro Homicide or call CRIME STOPPERS to stay anonymous.