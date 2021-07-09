Las Vegas police arrest man for running over man in parking lot during argument

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On July 7 at approximately 12:50 p.m, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it received a 911 call reporting a man was run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 3600 block of East Cheyenne Avenue.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives discovered that the victim was standing in the parking lot when he got into an argument with David Welch, 54.

During the dispute, Welch accelerated his vehicle towards the victim and ran him over. Welch then left the area.

On July 8, detectives located and arrested Welch. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.