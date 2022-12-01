Las Vegas police arrest man for engaging in sex acts with a minor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Vice officers assigned to the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force arrested 57-year-old Joseph Crew on November 26, 2022, for sexual exploitation of a minor he met online.

According to LVMPD Crew was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for sex trafficking of a child under 16, kidnapping of a minor, luring a child to engage in sex acts, engaging or soliciting a minor for prostitution, and child abuse or neglect.

Detectives fear there might be more victims. Anyone who has been a victim of Crew's activities or has information about them is invited to call the LVMPD Vice Section at 702-828-3455.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555 or go online to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.