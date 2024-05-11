Las Vegas police arrest burglary suspect, ask public of help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to learn more about a series of burglaries in the Arts District and downtown Las Vegas.

Police did not name the businesses or provide additional information about the times, dates, and circumstances around those burglaries.

However, investigators said they did identify 33-year-old Jacob Emmanuel Williams as the suspect and he was arrested on Thursday.

According to Clark County Detention Center records, Williams is facing four burglary counts and is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the burglaries to contact detectives at (702) 828-4314.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.