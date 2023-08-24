Las Vegas police arrest 38-year-old for alleged shooting, death of woman in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 38-year-old Sean Harrison has been accused of shooting a woman near a homeless encampment in the east valley on Saturday.

Police said they identified Harrison as the suspect through investigation. The Criminal Apprehension Team arrested him on Tuesday.

Saturday, police said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 5700 block of Ruby Creek Drive. This is near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds near a homeless encampment. Medical arrived and said they pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS: Woman died near east valley homeless encampment after argument, Las Vegas police say

Police investigation revealed that the woman was arguing with the alleged suspect.

"The Criminal Apprehension Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and staffed in the LVMPD’s Major Violators Bureau," police said. "It is comprised of FBI, LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments."

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.