Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police arrest 37-year-old for theft of Girl Scouts statue early May

A symbol of grace and the values of the Girl Scouts now missing. The valley council says thieves stole the statue in front of their headquarters early Saturday morning. Days later, the statue has been found. Sean DeLancey reports.
FSl6LWtVsAIC_tD.jpeg
Girl Scouts statue stolen
FSl6LWqUYAI7qgf.jpeg
FSl6LWuVUAAZODT.jpeg
Posted at 4:32 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 19:32:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to the theft of the bronze Girl Scouts statue back in early May.

The bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts southern Nevada headquarters near Washington and Eastern.

Police were able to recover the statue just days after it was stolen.

RECOVERED: Thieves stole statue outside of Girl Scouts headquarters, recovered days later

Las Vegas police identified the man as Vincent Uhlmer. Police said they arrested Uhlmer on October 22 for the theft.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH