Thieves steal statue outside of Girl Scouts headquarters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A symbol of grace and the values of the Girl Scouts now missing. The valley council says thieves stole the statue in front of their headquarters early Saturday morning.

“How could someone do this in our front yard and to Girls Scouts?”

Shock and disbelief for the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada. Thieves early Saturday morning were caught on camera stealing the statue in front of its headquarters.

“It’s just sad. It’s a sculpture that’s unique to Girl Scouts.”

The bronze statue is called “In Grace” and was part of the dedication of the headquarters about 20 years ago. Council CEO Kimberly Trueba says it represents the values that the Girl Scouts live by.

“It something reminds us to live in grace and live our promise and law,” she said.

It’s a disgraceful act Trueba says has upset many people within the council.

“It’s probably not worth much if you melt it down, but the value is so much more important because of the meaning,” she said.

A meaning that shapes Trueba’s message to whoever stole the statue.

“We work to make the world a better place and to live life with grace and so I just hope they if they’re watching this to just return it,” she said.

A report has been filed with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department which is investigating. Anyone who has any information or has seen this statue somewhere is encouraged to contact the police or the Girl Scouts.