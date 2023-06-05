Las Vegas police arrest 3 men wanted for robbery-homicide in Florida

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three men wanted for murder in Florida were recently arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities in Pinellas County, Florida said the men were wanted in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Brent Alley during a robbery on Saturday, April 29.

Alley was found in a parking lot suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, Florida officials said. Detectives investigating the homicide learned Alley and an unidentified companion traveled to the area "with $40,000 U.S. currency with the intent of purchasing a large amount of narcotics," officials stated.

According to police, four men "planned to rob Alley of the money he brought with him that night."

"When you play with fire, you're going to get burned, and sometimes you get killed," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri stated in the news release.

Three of the four men fled to Las Vegas and were taken into custody by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on drug-related charges, with the addition of a charge of first-degree murder. They were identified as follows:



Scott Laracuente, 32, arrested for first-degree murder, conspiracy to sell cannabis, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Terrell Jackson, 32, arrested for first-degree murder, conspiracy to sell cannabis, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Joshua Ashley, 28, arrested for first-degree murder, conspiracy to sell cannabis, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Authorities say an additional suspect, identified as Tyaire Turner, fled to Virginia and was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Pinellas County authorities add that their investigation is ongoing.