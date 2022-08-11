Las Vegas police arrest 22-year-old man for impersonating a health inspector to rob fast-food restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested 22-year-old Dimitar Dimitrov Kolev on Monday for impersonating a health inspector in order to rob two fast-food restaurants.

On July 3, at around 8:20 p.m., Kolev entered the Taco Bell on Warm Springs Road, claiming he was a health inspector and would fail the inspection if the employees did not let him in. According to reports, Kolev wandered around the restaurant taking notes for a while before asking to see the inside of the safe to “look for rust.”

RELATED: LVMPD search for suspect who posed as health inspector to steal from fast-food restaurants

Kolev reportedly asked employees to take all the money out of the safe, put it in a bag, and attempted to walk out of the restaurant with the bag before he was intercepted by a manager.

Police were immediately dispatched to the scene, but while at Taco Bell, a similar report of a burglary came in. This report also described a male who claimed he was a health inspector in order to steal money from the safe.

At approximately 9:52 p.m., employees from a nearby Subway called to report a burglary by a man claiming to be a health inspector. Reports say employees allowed Kolev to enter the business and inspect the property before he asked to inspect the safe. Taking a subway cookie wrapper, Kolev approached the back of the store, placed approximately $240 in the bag, and left the property.

Officers located Kolev on Monday at 7:50 p.m. and took him into custody.

During questioning, reports reveal that Kolev told officers that his father had kicked him out of the house and cut him off financially. Kolev reportedly thought fast food restaurants would be easiest to steal from, given how young and “easily manipulated” the employees are.

Kolev faces two counts of burglary of a business and two counts of impersonating a public official.