Vegas PD: 18-year-old arrested in attack of woman walking dog in NW part of town

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sex Crimes Section updated a recent sexual assault crime Wednesday afternoon.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 17, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sex Crimes Section updated a recent sexual assault crime Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said they were able to arrest a man wanted in connection with an assault that happened on March 8 near the 2000 block of North Torrey Pines Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard.

Investigators say 18-year-old Laparese Jones was taken into custody after they canvassed the nearby neighborhood to help locate him.

Jones is facing several charges from the incident where police say he assaulted a woman who was walking her dog in an apartment complex.

The woman was able to fend off Jones with police arresting him about a week later.

