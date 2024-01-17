Las Vegas man to spend nearly two decades in prison for selling methamphetamine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison after he was convicted of conspiring to sell methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 55-year-old Dean Romero worked with several others to distribute the drugs between Oct. 26, 2021 and Dec. 30, 2021. In that time, court documents stated that Romero sold 971.2 grams of meth, 7.9 grams of liquid fentanyl, a .22 caliber handgun, a 9mm pistol with no serial number, and an AR-15-style firearm that had an extended. magazine and silencer. Those sales were made in store and casino parking lots.

On July 6, 2023, Romero pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Court records show Romero has previously been convicted of burglary, forgery, perjury, identity theft, possession or distribution of controlled substances, and firearms offenses.