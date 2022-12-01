Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for unlawful possession of multiple firearms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Ann R. Traum sentenced a Las Vegas man with prior felony convictions to 57 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for unauthorized possession of six weapons.

A machine gun, a short-barreled rifle, and unserialized privately produced firearms (PMF), sometimes known as "ghost guns," were among the weapons.

Alfonzo Lee Womack, 30, pled guilty to felon in possession of guns and unauthorized possession of a machine gun in August 2022. According to court filings, Womack had six weapons on October 5, 2020, near Sloan, Nevada.

One of the weapons was a Glock 22 modified to shoot as a machine gun, with a 31-round magazine added. Womack did the actions in this case while on probation, barely four months after his most recent felony conviction.

Due to past criminal offenses, including two separate convictions for selling cocaine and methamphetamine, corporal injury on a spouse or inhabitant, and evading a police officer, he is barred by law from having weapons and ammunition.

The statement was made by U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Acting Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

If you have information on illicit firearms activity, call the ATF hotline at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or submit a report using the ReportIt mobile app.