Las Vegas man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, meth near elementary school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas drug trafficker who was operating near an elementary school has been taken off the valley streets.

According to court documents, 51-year-old Daniel Thorndal was living across the street from the school, which was not named by the U.S. Attorney's Office. Investigators said Thorndal conspired with several people to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine in Las Vegas.

RELATED LINK: Federal agencies, grieving families call for funds to fight fentanyl

Detectives said Thorndal sold drugs out of his home on several occasions in April and May 2022. On May 6, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant at the home and found 422 grams of methamphetamine and 127 grams of fentanyl. In addition to the drugs, federal officials also found a .380 caliber pistol.

According to the U.S Attorney's Office, Thorndal pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and meth. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and four years of supervised release.