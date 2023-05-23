Las Vegas man sentenced for selling machine gun devices, pills laced with fentanyl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is getting prison time due to selling machine gun conversion devices and pills laced with fentanyl, according to the Justice Department.

Court documents show that in December 2021, Anthony Rivas sold four machine gun conversion devices and about 100 pills containing fentanyl. The documents also state that in January and February of 2022, Rivas sold a multi-caliber rifle modified with a machine gun conversion device and 3,000 pill containing fetanyl.

Justice Department officials said Rivas pleaded guilty in February 2023 of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-fentanyl and illegal possession of a machine gun.

He has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison followed by four years of supervised release.