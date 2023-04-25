Las Vegas man sentenced for bank robbery spree

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is set to spend more than 11 years in prison for a set of bank robberies in North Las Vegas that happened on the same day.

Court documents state 35-year-old Jasmine Bernard Austion committed those robberies on October 26, 2021.

Investigators said he went into a bank and passed a note to a teller that read "$20,000 all money robbery got gun now."

When bank tellers said they were calling 911, police said Austion left.

He then ran across the street into a second bank and demanded money from the teller.

When that teller refused, investigators said he left and went to a third bank.

According to court documents, the note read "I will harm people all money all drawers."

Police said the teller refused and that's when Austion banged a fire extinguisher against a barrier attempting to break into the area behind the counter.

Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team arrived and arrested Austion.

The Justice Department said he pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery in January 2023.

On Monday, a U.S. district judge sentenced him to 135 months in prison followed by three years of supervised released.