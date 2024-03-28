Watch Now
Las Vegas man, registered sex offender gets 10 years after child porn found on phone

Posted at 1:16 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 16:16:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after child pornography was found on his cell phone.

According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a CyberTip to Las Vegas police that a user had uploaded 30 files containing child sexual abuse material, also known as CSAM.

On Sept. 30, 2021, William Spahr was arrested for failing to register his current address since he is a sex offender. He was previously convicted on lewdness with a child under the age of 14 in Clark County.

When his cell phone was examined, investigators found 33 images containing CSAM on the device.

In October 2023, Spahr pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

On Tuesday, a federal judge sentenced Spahr to 10 years in prison followed by 35 years of supervised release.

